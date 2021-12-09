Reframing history for a Queerer future.
The first LGBTQ+ arts and media virtual museum of its kind – available free to the public
NEW EXHIBITIONS
Digitally restored by the UCLA Film & Television Archive in conjunction with the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project, with generous support from Victoria Alonso and Imelda Corcoran, and Glamazon.
Activism & Art: Celebrating Greetings from Washington, D.C.
In celebration of the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project’s most recent film restoration, The OutMuseum is thrilled to share the landmark documentary Greetings from Washington, D.C. (1981) alongside a new roundtable conversation with the filmmaking team Lucy Winer, Frances Reid, Greta Schiller, and Terry Lawler. This joyfully observational documentary, in the spirit of art as activism, recorded a day that brought together marchers from all corners of the LGBTQ+ community to give voice to our collective persistence and pride; in Reid’s words, “we were being intersectional before it was called intersectionality”
The Filipinx Edition: Queer and Trans Visions from Women and Non-Binary Artists
October is Filipinx American History Month (FAHM), the time of year when Filipinx identity is celebrated and acknowledged throughout the United States. The OutMuseum invites you to close out this month-long celebration, with different iterations in schools, cultural spaces, and homes already ongoing, with an exhibit showcasing creative works performed, written, produced, and directed by Filipinx queer, trans, non-binary, and women filmmakers & artists.
Curated by IRENE SORIANO (she/her/hers, Los Angeles)
This exhibition coincides with Brazil’s national elections (The first cycle of votes cast is on October 2nd and the second cycle, in which the two candidates with the most votes from the first cycle compete for office, is October 30). We hope that this exhibit will give you context for both what is at stake and what is possible for those whose lives are most impacted by the outcomes of this historic moment.
Brazilian Transrevolutionaries at the Edge of Democracy
At this pivotal moment for Brazil’s democracy, when Jair Bolsonaro, the ultra Right-wing president with despotic aspirations, has waged war on his own people, it is the transfeminist, transrevolutionary visions of the future that will be our guidepost for resistance.
This exhibit offers the voices, philosophies and visions of prominent (and less known) transgender Brazilians. The most culturally marginal, but the most radical visionary, transrevolutionary ideas and identities are birthed in the streets among Brazil’s most subaltern.
Ace of Hearts
In the first exhibit of its kind, The OutMuseum features shorts and podcasts that seek to normalize the spectrum of relationships ace folks may navigate. Beyond Todd Chavez and Yolanda Buenaventura in Bojack Horseman, Florence in Sex Education, and the many asexual- or aromantic-coded characters in media, a character definitively labeled as asexual and outwardly living their life demonstrates to ace and non-ace folks alike that asexuality does not infer a “lack” of anything
Curated by JOSSLYN GLENN (she/her/ella, Los Angeles)
Taking Space
The OutMuseum’s new one-on-one conversation series featuring QTBIPOC film professionals discussing their journeys in the industry.
Let Them Speak: Stories from LGBTQIA+ Youth
With a curated shorts section all centered on youth stories and audio stories from students in states with laws limiting their freedom to be themselves, Let Them Speak hopes to provide an opportunity for the queer youth of this country to be centered in the conversations about their lives.
Support makes you a Reel Friend of the OutMuseum
Every program on the OutMuseum depends on viewer support. When you subscribe for they year, you’ll enjoy all of Outfest’s content including panels from 2020-21, future workshops, and other exclusive events.
Annual
$40
Per Year
Permanent Collections
Enjoy unique collections curated by Outfest’s programming team like titles from the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project including restorations of groundbreaking documentary work from Pat Rocco and Pam Walton, and a library of short films created by filmmakers in Outset: The Young Filmmakers Project.