At this pivotal moment for Brazil’s democracy, when Jair Bolsonaro, the ultra Right-wing president with despotic aspirations, has waged war on his own people, it is the transfeminist, transrevolutionary visions of the future that will be our guidepost for resistance.

This exhibit offers the voices, philosophies and visions of prominent (and less known) transgender Brazilians. The most culturally marginal, but the most radical visionary, transrevolutionary ideas and identities are birthed in the streets among Brazil’s most subaltern.